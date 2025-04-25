Mason Graham: Browns got one of the best players, if not the best player, in the draft

Browns fans wanted wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter with the No. 2 overall pick. Hunter, as a two-way player, could be a generational talent.

The Browns, though, traded the pick to the Jaguars for a package of picks that includes a first-rounder in 2026. The Jaguars selected the Heisman Trophy winner, and the Browns took Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham three picks later.

The move did nothing to excite the Browns fan base.

Graham, though, said he will show them why he was a great choice.

“All the stuff on social media you see, I try not to pay attention to it, but everything panned out,” Graham said Friday in his introductory news conference. “God blessed me to be here, and that’s where I’m going to play for my next few years and hopefully longer. So, I just feel like Cleveland is getting one of the best players, if not the best player in the draft. I feel like I can do everything, and I can play anywhere along the front. Coming in with Myles [Garrett] and all the guys along the front is only going to make this team better.”