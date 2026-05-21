Mason Rudolph expects to serve as Aaron Rodgers’ backup

Mason Rudolph was competing for the Steelers’ starting job . . . until he wasn’t.

Aaron Rodgers’ return this week has Rudolph now competing for the backup job to Rodgers. Will Howard and Drew Allar, who have never appeared in a regular-season game, are the other quarterbacks on the roster.

Rudolph expects the Steelers to have a veteran backup to Rodgers, and that veteran is him.

“This is a veteran team,” Rudolph said, via Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “We’re trying to win now. You don’t bring back Aaron Rodgers if you don’t want to win now.”

Rudolph, who turns 31 in July, has started 19 games and appeared in 31 since the Steelers drafted him in 2018.

“We want to make a playoff push,” Rudolph said. “And I know that I can contribute with that veteran culture.”

Rudolph, though, knows he will not get as many reps as the other quarterbacks on the roster. The Steelers want to get Rodgers ready for his final season, while developing Howard and Allar.

“That’s kind of been communicated,” Rudolph said. “That was the case when I got in [the league]. That’s a normal mode of operation.”

Rudolph said he will take advantage of every rep he does get.

Coach Mike McCarthy has said the Steelers could keep all four quarterbacks on their 53-player roster, but either way, Rudolph expects to remain in Pittsburgh for yet another season.

“I’m here to learn my offense,” Rudolph said. “My plans are to be here and to be on this team and to help in whatever fashion I can — and will.”