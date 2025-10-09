Matt LaFleur: Brandon McManus’ quad injury is a major concern

The Packers may need to turn to a kicker other than Brandon McManus against the Bengals this weekend.

McManus was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and it sounds like that’s going to be the best-case scenario for him on Thursday as well. Head coach Matt LaFleur said at a press conference, via multiple reporters, that the injury is a “major concern.”

LaFleur said that the team will monitor the situation over the next couple of days to determine whether McManus is well enough to play.

The Packers have Mark McNamee on their practice squad as a second kicker. He has never appeared in a regular season game.