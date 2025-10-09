 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dungymultipletopics_251009.jpg
Dungy offers coach’s perspective on Gannon
nbc_pft_dungyonchiefsv2_251009.jpg
Dungy: Chiefs’ stars ‘have to come through’
nbc_pft_browns_qb_situation_251009.jpg
Where Browns stand with QB room

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dungymultipletopics_251009.jpg
Dungy offers coach’s perspective on Gannon
nbc_pft_dungyonchiefsv2_251009.jpg
Dungy: Chiefs’ stars ‘have to come through’
nbc_pft_browns_qb_situation_251009.jpg
Where Browns stand with QB room

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Matt LaFleur: Brandon McManus’ quad injury is a major concern

  
Published October 9, 2025 12:16 PM

The Packers may need to turn to a kicker other than Brandon McManus against the Bengals this weekend.

McManus was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and it sounds like that’s going to be the best-case scenario for him on Thursday as well. Head coach Matt LaFleur said at a press conference, via multiple reporters, that the injury is a “major concern.”

LaFleur said that the team will monitor the situation over the next couple of days to determine whether McManus is well enough to play.

The Packers have Mark McNamee on their practice squad as a second kicker. He has never appeared in a regular season game.