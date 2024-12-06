Matt LaFleur: Detroit had an “arrogant fan” in pregame that security should have removed

Packers coach Matt LaFleur was not happy that his team lost to the Lions on Thursday night, but he also wasn’t happy about something that happened before the game.

LaFleur and a fan in a Lions jersey who was part of a pregame ceremony were seen jawing at each other shortly before the opening kickoff, and LaFleur said after the game that he thought it was inappropriate that someone was allowed to trash talk his team so close to the Packers’ sideline before the game.

“I’ve never been a part of something like that,” LaFleur said. “He was talking junk to our players, given them the throat slash sign, I’m trying to de-escalate it and then he gets in my face. I thought it was pretty unsportsmanlike. I’ve never seen that. I’ve been on many fields and usually they police that much better. I thought it was an arrogant fan that wanted to get in part of the action, and I would like to see security or something step in there and get him out of there. Because he shouldn’t be doing that.”

LaFleur is certainly correct that fans on the field shouldn’t be getting in players’ and coaches’ faces before the game. But LaFleur would also be wise not to allow himself to get baited by fans. LaFleur took several steps toward the fan as he had words with him, when he could have de-escalated the situation by staying on the sideline. Neither the Lions’ security nor LaFleur handled the situation ideally.