 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_deebofuture_250109.jpg
49ers didn’t have return on investment in 2024
nbc_pft_chiefsbengals_250109.jpg
Kelce rejects idea KC lost to DEN to block CIN
nbc_pft_draft_250109.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card underdog QB confidence levels

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_deebofuture_250109.jpg
49ers didn’t have return on investment in 2024
nbc_pft_chiefsbengals_250109.jpg
Kelce rejects idea KC lost to DEN to block CIN
nbc_pft_draft_250109.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card underdog QB confidence levels

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Matt LaFleur: We’re anticipating Jalen Hurts is going to play

  
Published January 8, 2025 04:16 PM

There is some uncertainty with the Packers’ quarterback situation entering wild card weekend, but the other side of the matchup seems more settled as the practice week begins.

With Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts returning to the practice field on Wednesday, Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur said his team is preparing to face the Eagles’ starter.

“We’re going to anticipate Jalen’s going to play,” LaFleur said in his press conference. “But if he can’t, then we’ll be ready for that as well.”

Hurts has not played since suffering a concussion during the Week 16 loss to the Commanders. With backup Kenny Pickett also banged up, Tanner McKee started last week’s game and threw for a pair of touchdowns in the victory over the Giants.

Hurts completed 68.7 percent of his passes for 2,903 yards with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions in 15 games this season. He also rushed for 630 yards with 14 TDs.