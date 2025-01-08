Matt LaFleur: We’re anticipating Jalen Hurts is going to play

There is some uncertainty with the Packers’ quarterback situation entering wild card weekend, but the other side of the matchup seems more settled as the practice week begins.

With Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts returning to the practice field on Wednesday, Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur said his team is preparing to face the Eagles’ starter.

“We’re going to anticipate Jalen’s going to play,” LaFleur said in his press conference. “But if he can’t, then we’ll be ready for that as well.”

Hurts has not played since suffering a concussion during the Week 16 loss to the Commanders. With backup Kenny Pickett also banged up, Tanner McKee started last week’s game and threw for a pair of touchdowns in the victory over the Giants.

Hurts completed 68.7 percent of his passes for 2,903 yards with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions in 15 games this season. He also rushed for 630 yards with 14 TDs.