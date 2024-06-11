Matthew Judon: I’m just going to get ready to play

Patriots edge rusher Matthew Judon signaled that he would be reporting to Patriots minicamp when he said he “ain’t giving no money away” to fines late last month and on Monday he proved to be good to his word.

Judon took part in practice with the team and head coach Jerod Mayo said that “it’s great to have Judon and his energy in the building.” Judon’s absence from the team this spring was believed to be tied to a desire to address his contract as he’s set to earn $6.5 million in base salary in the final year of his pact.

The Patriots tweaked Judon’s contract after a hold-in at the start of training camp last year and he was asked on WZLX Tuesday if he’s considering the same thing this summer. Judon did not make it sound like that is in the cards.

“I’m just gonna get ready to play,” Judon said. “And you know, you kind of don’t — you kind of keep throwing tantrums, tantrums, tantrums, and then you don’t come out there and do what you’re supposed to do? It kind of gets old real fast, you know. I ain’t really trying to do that. I’m just trying to come out here and play football, get ready for this upcoming season, and put our defense and ourself in a position to where we can win the most games or be the most effective. So that’s what I’m really on right now. I ain’t worried about holding out, sitting out . . . kind of protesting. . . . Because that, last year, that stuff was trash. I ain’t really like that. Like I’m a football player, I don’t want to get into the agency side. So I’m gonna come out here and play some football.”

Judon was limited to four games last season because of a torn biceps and making a full return to health and form this fall would be a good way to set up another pay day in 2025.