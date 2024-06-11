 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tuapurdy_240610.jpg
Contrasting Tua, Purdy on Simms’ QB rankings
nbc_pft_qb20williams_240610.jpg
Williams is best-ranked rookie ever on Simms’ list
nbc_pft_steelersoddsv2_240611.jpg
Analyzing Steelers’ odds for 2024 season

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Matthew Judon: I’m just going to get ready to play

  
Published June 11, 2024 10:15 AM

Patriots edge rusher Matthew Judon signaled that he would be reporting to Patriots minicamp when he said he “ain’t giving no money away” to fines late last month and on Monday he proved to be good to his word.

Judon took part in practice with the team and head coach Jerod Mayo said that “it’s great to have Judon and his energy in the building.” Judon’s absence from the team this spring was believed to be tied to a desire to address his contract as he’s set to earn $6.5 million in base salary in the final year of his pact.

The Patriots tweaked Judon’s contract after a hold-in at the start of training camp last year and he was asked on WZLX Tuesday if he’s considering the same thing this summer. Judon did not make it sound like that is in the cards.

“I’m just gonna get ready to play,” Judon said. “And you know, you kind of don’t — you kind of keep throwing tantrums, tantrums, tantrums, and then you don’t come out there and do what you’re supposed to do? It kind of gets old real fast, you know. I ain’t really trying to do that. I’m just trying to come out here and play football, get ready for this upcoming season, and put our defense and ourself in a position to where we can win the most games or be the most effective. So that’s what I’m really on right now. I ain’t worried about holding out, sitting out . . . kind of protesting. . . . Because that, last year, that stuff was trash. I ain’t really like that. Like I’m a football player, I don’t want to get into the agency side. So I’m gonna come out here and play some football.”

Judon was limited to four games last season because of a torn biceps and making a full return to health and form this fall would be a good way to set up another pay day in 2025.