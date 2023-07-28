Matthew Judon on limited practice: I’m working on my conditioning, won’t talk about contract

Patriots edge rusher Matthew Judon’s limited practice participation this week has caught the attention of those around the team’s training camp and it came up during a pair of press conferences on Friday.

Head coach Bill Belichick said the team has “different players that are in different stages of participation” and Judon said it’s just a matter of working his way up to full speed.

“Right now, me and the training staff and the coaches we’re just working to where, when I do practice, I’m at a good pace,” Judon said, via NBCSportsBoston.com. “I can move fast the whole practice. It’s nothing like that. It’s more working on my conditioning, working on my running.”

Judon said earlier this week that he’d like to spend the rest of his career with the Patriots and there have been reports this week that he’s interested in revisiting his contract with the team. Judon, who has two years to go on his current deal, wouldn’t comment on whether he’s looking to strike a new agreement with the team.

“I’m definitely not going to talk about contracts with y’all,” Judon said. “Y’all some snitches. I’m happy that I’m here, I’m happy that I’m a Patriot. Wherever that goes, it goes. The market changes every day.”

Judon has posted 28 sacks since signing his current contract, which would put him in line for a bigger deal if he were to hit the market right now. He’s not hitting the market, though, and it remains to be seen if anything will be tweaked in his pact before it runs out.