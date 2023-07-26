 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TOPSHOT-SWIM-WORLD-2023
Mollie O’Callaghan breaks oldest women’s swimming world record
oly_swm400im_worlds_final_230723.jpg
2023 World Swimming Championships Results
AUTO: JUL 23 NASCAR Cup Series Highpoint 400
NASCAR Cup drivers to watch at Richmond

Top Clips

nbc_soccer_meghanonwcexperince_230725.jpg
Klingenberg details memorable World Cup memories
nbc_soccer_meghankligenbergintv_230725.jpg
Klingenberg discusses USA-Netherlands, World Cup
nbc_golf_thenine_230725.jpg
The Nine: Best from The Open, U.S. Girls’ Junior

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TOPSHOT-SWIM-WORLD-2023
Mollie O’Callaghan breaks oldest women’s swimming world record
oly_swm400im_worlds_final_230723.jpg
2023 World Swimming Championships Results
AUTO: JUL 23 NASCAR Cup Series Highpoint 400
NASCAR Cup drivers to watch at Richmond

Top Clips

nbc_soccer_meghanonwcexperince_230725.jpg
Klingenberg details memorable World Cup memories
nbc_soccer_meghankligenbergintv_230725.jpg
Klingenberg discusses USA-Netherlands, World Cup
nbc_golf_thenine_230725.jpg
The Nine: Best from The Open, U.S. Girls’ Junior

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Matthew Slater: No more excuses, it’s put up or shut up time

  
Published July 26, 2023 07:46 AM

The Patriots have missed the playoffs twice in three seasons since quarterback Tom Brady left the team and longtime special teams ace Matthew Slater said the loss of the “continuity and stability” from previous years has forced the team to look for a new identity.

Slater said that the team is “still forging” that identity, but that “the expectation here is for us to be winners” and that the time has come for the team to get back on that side of things.

“I think the time for excuses is up,” Slater said, via Karen Guregian of MassLive.com. “We’ve had enough excuses the last couple of seasons. It’s time for us to put up or shut up.”

Slater said he thinks “hard work, commitment, selflessness” and the other things needed for a team to succeed are present on the current roster, but that needs to show up in the standings in order for the team to show that it has found its footing after the last three seasons.