Matthew Stafford has three TDs, Rams lead Saints 20-10 at halftime

The Rams were dominant for much of the first half against the Saints.

But some Los Angeles mistakes gave New Orleans opportunities, and the Rams lead is 20-10 at halftime.

Three of the Rams’ first four offensive possessions resulted in touchdowns, with Matthew Stafford ending the first half 18-of-23 for 215 yards with three touchdowns.

But the last minute of the half belonged to New Orleans, as Joshua Karty badly missed a 39-yard field goal wide right with 59 seconds left in the half. That came after he badly missed an extra point wide left earlier in the same period.

Karty has now missed eight total kicks this season.

New Orleans turned that opportunity into rookie Tyler Shough’s first career touchdown. Shough got the offense in scoring position with a 27-yard connection with receiver Chris Olave, putting the Saints at Los Angeles’ 23. While it initially looked like Byron Young had a 9-yard sack to put the club well behind the chains, Young was flagged for roughing the passer due to helmet-to-helmet contact.

On the next play, Shough connected with tight end Juwan Johnson for an 11-yard score.

Shough finished the first half 8-of-14 for 84 yards with a touchdown. Taysom Hill had the longest play of the first 30 minutes for New Orleans with a 29-yard run.

On the other side, Tyler Higbee, Davante Adams, and Puka Nacua all caught touchdowns. Nacua — who missed the Week 7 win before the Week 8 bye with an ankle injury — has six catches for 87 yards with a TD so far.

The Rams will receive the second-half kickoff with a chance to extend their lead, though they may want to put the ball in the box to stay away from the kicking game.