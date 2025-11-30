 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

campbell_mpx.jpg
Unpacking Lions’ fourth-down woes against Packers
burrow_mpx.jpg
Bengals, Burrow ‘alive’ in AFC playoff picture
CHIEFS-COWBOYS-MPX.jpg
Evaluating Cowboys, Chiefs’ paths to playoffs

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

campbell_mpx.jpg
Unpacking Lions’ fourth-down woes against Packers
burrow_mpx.jpg
Bengals, Burrow ‘alive’ in AFC playoff picture
CHIEFS-COWBOYS-MPX.jpg
Evaluating Cowboys, Chiefs’ paths to playoffs

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Matthew Stafford needs 154 passing yards to jump Matt Ryan for eighth all time

  
Published November 30, 2025 12:19 PM

Amid his best season yet, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is climbing the list of the all-time greats, when it comes to the accumulation of passing yardage.

Stafford enters the Week 13 game against the Panthers only 153 yards from leapfrogging Matt Ryan for eighth on the all-time list.

Ryan had 62,792. Stafford has 62,639.

After Ryan, Stafford will have 648 yards to catch Philip Rivers for No. 7. And then it’s another 648 exactly to catch Ben Roethlisberger for No. 6.

Getting to No. 5 depends on how much longer Aaron Rodgers plays. He currently has 64,921.

It’s a long way to No. 4, where Brett Favre has 71,838. Stafford currently is 9,199 behind. It’ll take another two or three years to get there. Given the way Stafford is currently playing, it’s not a crazy proposition.