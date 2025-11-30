Matthew Stafford needs 154 passing yards to jump Matt Ryan for eighth all time

Amid his best season yet, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is climbing the list of the all-time greats, when it comes to the accumulation of passing yardage.

Stafford enters the Week 13 game against the Panthers only 153 yards from leapfrogging Matt Ryan for eighth on the all-time list.

Ryan had 62,792. Stafford has 62,639.

After Ryan, Stafford will have 648 yards to catch Philip Rivers for No. 7. And then it’s another 648 exactly to catch Ben Roethlisberger for No. 6.

Getting to No. 5 depends on how much longer Aaron Rodgers plays. He currently has 64,921.

It’s a long way to No. 4, where Brett Favre has 71,838. Stafford currently is 9,199 behind. It’ll take another two or three years to get there. Given the way Stafford is currently playing, it’s not a crazy proposition.