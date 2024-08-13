Matthew Stafford: Playoff loss in Detroit was one of the best atmospheres I’ve played in

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford’s return to Detroit didn’t end the way he hoped, but he says it was one of the most thrilling moments of his career.

Stafford, who played in Detroit from 2009 to 2020, returned in the playoffs last season. His Rams lost to the Lions 24-23 and he heard plenty of boos from the crowd, but he says it was a tremendous opportunity to see Lions fans finally celebrate a playoff win, something they hadn’t had in more than 30 years.

“That was honestly one of the best atmospheres I ever played a football game in,” Stafford said on Pardon My Take, via the Detroit News. “[Rams head coach] Sean [McVay] and I talk about it all the time; it was incredibly loud. We came out for warm-ups and there was not an empty seat. And I mean, it was go time from the second we first stepped out of the tunnel, so it was a lot of fun.”

Stafford says he doesn’t blame Lions fans at all for booing him.

“I know what kind of fans they are, and honestly, I totally understand it. I get it,” Stafford said. “They’re gonna want to do everything they can to make my life as uncomfortable as possible. They hadn’t had a playoff game there in 30 years, so they’re gonna get jazzed up for whatever, and the fact that it was me and our team, I’m sure it was even more.”

Stafford and the Rams will be back in Detroit in Week One for Sunday Night Football.