Matthew Stafford will remain with the Rams in 2025

Matthew Stafford will remain the Rams’ starting quarterback for the 2025 season.

According to multiple reports, Stafford and the Rams have agreed to terms on a revised contract that will keep him in Los Angeles.

Stafford spent time talking to the Giants and Raiders in recent days about what kind of contract they would give him because he and the Rams had not been able to come to an agreement on a new deal. Stafford heard those pitches and went back to a meeting with the Rams on Friday as the league waited to find out if a trade was going to be made.

The terms of his new agreement with the Rams have not been revealed. Stafford was set to make a base salary of $23 million, which is a lot less than other quarterbacks with fewer NFL accomplishments, and reports indicated that the other teams were offering in the neighborhood of $90-100 million over the next two seasons.

The Rams offer a far better chance to win than the other clubs, so the price tag for this deal might not be quite as high. Whatever the number, the Rams are holding onto their guy and the Giants and Raiders will have to look elsewhere to solve the massive problem in the middle of their offenses.