Matthew Stafford’s new contract has not yet been signed

More than a month ago, the Rams and quarterback Matthew Stafford struck a deal on a new contract for 2025.

The contract has not yet been signed.

“We sent it to [agent] Jimmy Sexton this week and so I think it’s just semantics,” coach Sean McVay told PFT Live on Monday. “I don’t know if they’ve officially signed that or not. But unless he has a change of heart, it’s — semantically, it is done.”

McVay added that, when it’s done, it will reveal the true compromise the two sides reached.

“It’s gonna be a great representation of the selflessness of Matthew Stafford, the ability for us to be able to say, ‘All right, we had some hard conversations but we were able to come to a collaboration and understanding of, Hey, we love you. We want you here. This is how we’re able to build the right team around you but also make you feel appreciated.’ And he did, you know he made some sacrifices to continue to stay with us and for that I’m damn grateful.”

Stafford is currently due to make $27 million in 2025. That’s the number that will remain on the books until the new contract is signed.