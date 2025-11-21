Maxwell Hairston leaves for concussion check; Terrel Bernard ruled out

The Bills have lost two defensive players for the rest of the game.

They ruled out linebacker Terrel Bernard with a right elbow injury. He returned to the sideline wearing a sling.

Bernard was injured with 10:27 remaining in the third quarter when he and Matt Milano tackled Texans running back Nick Chubb for a 1-yard loss.

Hairston left with 7:16 left in the third quarter to be checked for a concussion.

He was injured on Woody Marks’ 3-yard run.

The Texans have ruled out cornerback Ajani Carter with a hamstring injury.