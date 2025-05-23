Maxx Crosby: I’m able to fully be myself after ankle surgery

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby ended last season on injured reserve and admitted to having doubts about his future with an organization that had another losing season.

Things are looking brighter across the board right now, though. Crosby expressed optimism about the decision to hire head coach Pete Carroll and the team showed a commitment to making him a core member of the team by signing him to a sizable contract extension. Crosby’s ankle has also responded well to surgery and he shared how good he’s feeling at a press conference from the team facility this week.

“It’s just been incredible being out there with my teammates, just being able to fully be myself, not hesitate on any type of cut and just cut it loose,” Crosby said. “It’s the best feeling on the planet. I’m having so much fun out here, just being 100 percent and no hesitation. It’s the greatest feeling on the planet. Football is my life, I give everything to it.

Crosby called 2024 one of the hardest years of his life and the hope is that the good feelings of the offseason will roll right into the fall.