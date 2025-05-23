 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bestteams_250523.jpg
PFT Draft: Best all-time NFL teams
nbc_pft_superbowlodds_250523.jpg
Barkley feels 2024 Eagles are top-five all time
nbc_pft_collegesportscommission_250523.jpg
College Sports Commission reportedly on hold

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bestteams_250523.jpg
PFT Draft: Best all-time NFL teams
nbc_pft_superbowlodds_250523.jpg
Barkley feels 2024 Eagles are top-five all time
nbc_pft_collegesportscommission_250523.jpg
College Sports Commission reportedly on hold

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Maxx Crosby: I’m able to fully be myself after ankle surgery

  
Published May 23, 2025 10:37 AM

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby ended last season on injured reserve and admitted to having doubts about his future with an organization that had another losing season.

Things are looking brighter across the board right now, though. Crosby expressed optimism about the decision to hire head coach Pete Carroll and the team showed a commitment to making him a core member of the team by signing him to a sizable contract extension. Crosby’s ankle has also responded well to surgery and he shared how good he’s feeling at a press conference from the team facility this week.

“It’s just been incredible being out there with my teammates, just being able to fully be myself, not hesitate on any type of cut and just cut it loose,” Crosby said. “It’s the best feeling on the planet. I’m having so much fun out here, just being 100 percent and no hesitation. It’s the greatest feeling on the planet. Football is my life, I give everything to it.

Crosby called 2024 one of the hardest years of his life and the hope is that the good feelings of the offseason will roll right into the fall.