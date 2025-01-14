 Skip navigation
Mecole Hardman was limited at Chiefs practice, everyone else fully participated

  
Published January 14, 2025 05:52 PM

The time off has served the Chiefs well on the health front.

The team turned in its first injury report of the postseason on Tuesday and only one player was listed as a limited participant. That was wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who is on injured reserve due to a knee injury.

Hardman can be activated at any point and the Chiefs have an open spot on the 53-man roster after placing defensive lineman Marlon Tuipulotu on injured reserve.

Every other Chiefs player was a full participant as they prepared to host the Texans on Saturday. Defensive tackle Chris Jones (calf), left tackle D.J. Humphries (hamstring), quarterback Patrick Mahomes (ankle), running back Isiah Pacheco (rib), right tackle Jawaan Taylor (knee), and cornerback Jaylen Watson (ankle) were among those who landed on the report.