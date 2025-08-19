Mekhi Becton back at practice for Chargers

There was a positive development for the Chargers offensive line on Tuesday.

Reporters at the team’s practice shared images of right guard Mekhi Becton in uniform and on the field with his teammates. Becton had missed the last several weeks of practice with an undisclosed injury and there was little indication from the team’s coaches about when he’d back.

The timing of Becton’s return bodes well for the likelihood that he’ll be in the lineup in Brazil against the Chiefs on the first Friday of the regular season. The Chargers signed Becton to a two-year contract after he started for the Eagles in their Super Bowl win over Kansas City.

Assuming Becton is good to go, the only change to the Chargers’ desired starting line will be the absence of left tackle Rashawn Slater. Slater is out for the season with a knee injury, so Joe Alt is moving over from right tackle and Trey Pipkins is in line to start next to Becton.