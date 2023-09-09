Mekhi Becton, Duane Brown, Breece Hall questionable for Monday night

Jets right tackle Mekhi Becton was back at practice on Saturday, but the team isn’t guaranteeing he’ll be in the lineup on Monday night.

Becton missed Friday’s practice with an illness and is listed as questionable to face the Bills after full participation in Saturday’s workout. Becton’s knee is also listed on the injury report after he missed 32 of the team’s last 33 games with knee issues.

Left tackle Duane Brown is also listed as questionable. Brown is coming off shoulder surgery and was a full participant on Saturday as well.

Running back Breece Hall is the third Jets player in the questionable category. Hall tore his ACL last season and is expected to share backfield duties with Dalvin Cook.