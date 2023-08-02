Mekhi Becton knows he’s fighting for a job, NFL future

Mekhi Becton has heard his haters, and the Jets offensive lineman said he’s become good at blocking them on social media.

Becton spoke to the media Tuesday for the first time since the end of last season.

“Trying to get my mental right because you’ve got a lot of people that say stuff about you,” Becton said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “Just trying to not let the words get to me. That’s probably been the hardest part.”

The Jets used a 2020 first-round choice on Becton, and he has not yet lived up to his potential. Becton has appeared in 15 of a possible 50 games and enters the final year of his rookie deal fighting for a job and his NFL future.

Becton, who missed practice time last week with soreness in his surgically repaired right knee, has received no first-team snaps and is behind Billy Turner and Max Mitchell on the depth chart. Duane Brown, who is on the physically unable to perform list, will return ahead of Becton, too.

“It’s definitely my goal to be a starter for Week 1,” said Becton, who will play in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday.

In May, Becton said on social media he is only a left tackle. He has changed his mind since then.

“Wherever they want me at, I just want to be on the field,” Becton said. “That took some maturing. That’s the big thing for me. I just want to play.”