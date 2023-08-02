 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at San Diego Padres
Struggling Padres get Hill, Choi from the Pirates in 1 of 3 trades before deadline
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Atlanta Braves
Yankees get relievers Keynan Middleton from White Sox, Spencer Howard from Rangers
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks
Orioles acquire pitcher Jack Flaherty from the Cardinals and hold onto their top prospects

Top Clips

nbc_pk_eaglesthreethings_230801.jpg
Jalen Hurts in command of the Eagles offense
nbc_pk_jalencarter_newkid_230801.jpg
Carter’s quickness will make early impact for PHI
nbc_mmmms_trotterintv_230801.jpg
Trotter on Nunn Award: ‘Not about me’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at San Diego Padres
Struggling Padres get Hill, Choi from the Pirates in 1 of 3 trades before deadline
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Atlanta Braves
Yankees get relievers Keynan Middleton from White Sox, Spencer Howard from Rangers
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks
Orioles acquire pitcher Jack Flaherty from the Cardinals and hold onto their top prospects

Top Clips

nbc_pk_eaglesthreethings_230801.jpg
Jalen Hurts in command of the Eagles offense
nbc_pk_jalencarter_newkid_230801.jpg
Carter’s quickness will make early impact for PHI
nbc_mmmms_trotterintv_230801.jpg
Trotter on Nunn Award: ‘Not about me’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mekhi Becton knows he’s fighting for a job, NFL future

  
Published August 1, 2023 09:17 PM

Mekhi Becton has heard his haters, and the Jets offensive lineman said he’s become good at blocking them on social media.

Becton spoke to the media Tuesday for the first time since the end of last season.

“Trying to get my mental right because you’ve got a lot of people that say stuff about you,” Becton said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “Just trying to not let the words get to me. That’s probably been the hardest part.”

The Jets used a 2020 first-round choice on Becton, and he has not yet lived up to his potential. Becton has appeared in 15 of a possible 50 games and enters the final year of his rookie deal fighting for a job and his NFL future.

Becton, who missed practice time last week with soreness in his surgically repaired right knee, has received no first-team snaps and is behind Billy Turner and Max Mitchell on the depth chart. Duane Brown, who is on the physically unable to perform list, will return ahead of Becton, too.

“It’s definitely my goal to be a starter for Week 1,” said Becton, who will play in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday.

In May, Becton said on social media he is only a left tackle. He has changed his mind since then.

“Wherever they want me at, I just want to be on the field,” Becton said. “That took some maturing. That’s the big thing for me. I just want to play.”