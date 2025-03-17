 Skip navigation
Mekhi Becton thanks the Eagles for making him better as he leaves for the Chargers

  
Published March 17, 2025 10:10 AM

After four years with the Jets, offensive lineman Mekhi Becton was viewed as a major disappointment: The 11th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, Becton missed more games than he played and never developed into the franchise left tackle the Jets wanted him to be.

Then last year Becton signed a one-year contract with the Eagles, moved to guard, and played well enough that last week the Chargers signed him to a two-year, $20 million contract. On his way out, Becton is thanking the Eagles for making him a better player.

“The standard we upheld and the way we showed up for each other every single day, that’s what made this past season the most fun I’ve ever had playing football, and it was all because of the guys in that locker room,” Becton wrote on social media. “To the offensive line, I couldn’t have asked for a better group of guys to go to battle with. Thank y’all for welcoming me in and for setting the standard for showing me what it truly means to prepare to fight through injuries, to push through the pain and to handle business at the highest level. I learned so much just from being around each of you.”

Becton singled out Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland as a man who has made a difference in his career.

“Coach Jeff Stoutland, thank you,” Becton wrote. “From Day One you believed in me, even before I fully believed in myself, you saw something in me, challenged me and pushed me to reach a level I never knew I had. You made me a better player but more importantly, a better man.”

The Eagles helped Becton grow into a better version of himself than the Jets ever saw, and he helped them win a Super Bowl. And the Chargers now stand to benefit.