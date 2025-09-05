 Skip navigation
Mekhi Becton warming up only hours after battling an illness

  
Published September 5, 2025 06:06 PM

It appears Chargers starting right guard Mekhi Becton is going to play tonight. He is on the field, warming up with teammates, per video from Chris Hayre of KCAL News.

The Chargers added Becton to the injury report Friday with an illness.

Earlier, Becton posted a photo from what appeared to be a hospital, with a bag of intravenous fluids. He wrote: “Don’t eat the rice and beans in Brazil, bro.”

Becton missed much of training camp after leaving practice July 28 with an undisclosed injury. He was cleared to return in late August.

The Jets made Becton the 11th overall pick in 2020. He found his calling last year with the Eagles, moving to guard and signed a two-year, $20 million contract with the Chargers this offseason.