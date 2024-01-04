 Skip navigation
Micah Hyde upgraded to full participant, Josh Allen remained full on Thursday

  
Published January 4, 2024 03:57 PM

The Bills have a fairly clean injury report after their Thursday practice as they head into the weekend’s key matchup with Miami.

Safety Micah Hyde (neck) was upgraded from a limited to a full participant. Buffalo held a walk-through on Wednesday, so Thursday was the team’s first real practice of the week.

Defensive end Leonard Floyd (rib/rest) also went from a non-participant to full. Edge rusher Von Miller (vet rest) also went from DNP to full.

Safety Damar Hamlin (shoulder) remained limited.

Quarterback Josh Allen (neck/right finger) remained a full participant. On Wednesday, Allen said his neck injury will not affect him and he’ll be good to go for Sunday’s regular-season finale.