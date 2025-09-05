Micah Parsons questionable for Packers-Lions

Will No. 1 be on the field for the Packers this Sunday?

It’s still a little up in the air.

The Packers are listing newly acquired linebacker Micah Parsons as questionable for the season opener against the Lions.

Parsons has been limited in practice all week with his back injury.

“He’s looked limited, but he’s done a nice job in that regard,” head coach Matt LaFleur said in his Friday press conference, via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com. “He’s a freak, so that certainly stands out when he’s out there.”

Parsons has been dealing with a back issue throughout the preseason, though he was also seeking a new contract from the Cowboys before they stunningly traded him to Green Bay.

There hasn’t been much question about it since he returned from surgery on his left thumb, but quarterback Jordan Love is officially set to play on Sunday. He was a full participant for all three practice days and is off the injury report.

Safety Zayne Anderson (knee), cornerback Nate Hobbs (knee), receiver Jayden Reed (foot), defensive lineman Barryn Sorrell (knee), receiver Dontayvion Wicks (calf), and receiver Savion Williams (hamstring) are all questionable for Week 1.