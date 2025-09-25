 Skip navigation
Micah Parsons remained limited in Thursday’s practice

  
Published September 25, 2025 05:14 PM

Micah Parsons (back) remained limited on Thursday’s injury report.

The Packers edge rusher, who missed all of the offseason program and all of training camp with the Cowboys, was limited the first two weeks he practiced with his new team. Parsons, though, was not on the injury report in Week 3.

Parsons will play on Sunday Night Football against the Cowboys.

The Packers had only two changes to their injury report: Offensive tackle Anthony Belton (ankle) was downgraded to non-participation after limited work Wednesday; and safety Javon Bullard (concussion) returned to practice as a limited participant.

Right tackle Zach Tom (oblique) and left guard Aaron Banks (groin) were out again. Tom is not expected to play Sunday.

Defensive lineman Karl Brooks (foot), tight end John FitzPatrick (groin), running back Josh Jacobs (ankle), tight end Tucker Kraft (knee/elbow), offensive tackle Rasheed Walker (quad) and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (knee) again were limited.

Quarterback Jordan Love (left thumb) had full participation.