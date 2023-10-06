Micah Parsons, Tyron Smith have no designation for Sunday

The Cowboys have only two players with designations this week.

Tight end Peyton Hendershot (ankle) will miss a second consecutive game as the Cowboys ruled him out. Linebacker Damon Clark (shoulder) is questionable.

Linebacker Micah Parsons, who tweaked his knee in last Sunday’s game, had a full practice Friday. He played 44 of 55 snaps against the Patriots, leaving for five plays at one point to have his knee examined, and had limited practices Wednesday and Thursday.

In four games, Parsons has four sacks, eight quarterback hits, 14 tackles, a forced fumble, a recovered fumble and a pass defensed.

Left tackle Tyron Smith (rest/knee) also had a full practice and is slated to return after missing two games with his injury. All-Pro right guard Zack Martin (thigh) does not have a designation either. So, the Cowboys will have their starting offensive line together for the first time this season.

Safety Malik Hooker (shoulder) returned to a full practice Friday and is good to go.