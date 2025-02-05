 Skip navigation
Michael Penix: I believe in Kyle Pitts, and I’ve got to get him the ball

  
Published February 5, 2025 11:43 AM

Tight end Kyle Pitts was advertised as a generational talent when he came out of Florida, with the size, speed and resume to make NFL scouts droll. The Falcons made him the fourth overall pick, a selection that was applauded.

Pitts, though, hasn’t lived up to the billing.

He’s had pedestrian numbers over four seasons, with only one 1,000-yard season and only one Pro Bowl. His best season was his rookie season.

Of course, it hasn’t helped that he has played with six different starting quarterbacks in his career.

The Falcons believe they have fixed the turnover at quarterback with Michael Penix, their first-round pick in April. Penix believes he can help turn Pitts into all that he was expected to be.

“For him, it’s believing in himself, and for me, I’m going to believe in him,” Penix said Wednesday on PFT Live with Mike Florio and Chris Simms. “He knows that. I just talked to him the other day, and we just talked about some of the things that we want to do and it’s like, ‘All right, I’m going to give you my all each and every day, and I want you to do the same.’ Once we do that, our connection is going to continue to build. Just getting those full-speed reps, getting those reps together in practice, feeling comfortable with the game plan. Obviously, it’s different when you can scheme somebody up to get open based on game plan and stuff like that. It could be some of that as well, too. At the end of the day, whenever he’s open, I’ve got to find him and get him the ball, and I know he’ll make big-time plays whenever it’s in his hands.”