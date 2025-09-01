 Skip navigation
Michael Penix Jr. named one of six Falcons captains in 2025

  
Published September 1, 2025 03:21 PM

The Falcons announced their captains on Monday and the group includes the team’s young starting quarterback.

Michael Penix Jr. has been voted a captain for the first time, Atlanta announced.

Penix, the No. 8 overall pick of the 2024 draft, made three starts last season. But Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers will represent the first time he’s an opening-day starter.

In his five total appearances as a rookie, Penix completed 58.1 percent of his passes for 775 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Falcons also elected offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom, offensive lineman Jake Matthews, safety Jessie Bates III, inside linebacker Kaden Elliss, and punter Bradley Pinion to be season-long captains for the club in 2025.