Michael Penix will be limited in Wednesday practice with bone bruise

Falcons quarterback Michael Penix will be on the practice field on Wednesday, despite the bone bruise he suffered during Sunday’s loss to the 49ers.

Atlanta head coach Raheem Morris told reporters in his press conference that Penix will practice in a limited capacity to open the week.

“Tomorrow we’ll have more answers, and then Friday we’ll have more answers, and then Saturday we’ll have more answers with Mike,” Morris said.

But, Morris is optimistic that the quarterback will be able to play in the Week 8 contest against the Dolphins.

“I still feel really good about him. He’s the ultimate tough guy,” Morris said. “Obviously, it’s going to be based on movement, it’s going to be based on what he can do, all the stuff that he has.

“The organization will not put him in harm’s way. We won’t do that. So, we’ll get a better feel for it when we practice him live, and we’re doing some of those things on Thursday, obviously, and Friday and Saturday.”

If Penix is not available, the Falcons will start Kirk Cousins at quarterback. Given Cousins’ experience, Morris noted there’s “certainly” a comfort level with Cousins to be able to do the job.

“Having Kirk here, definitely a guy that’s played a lot of football in this league, and it gives you a lot of comfort that you have Kirk — a lot of confidence knowing that you have Kirk,” Morris said. “Obviously, it’ll be all based on Mike’s injury status and Mike’s injury status alone.”

In six games this season, Penix has completed 61 percent of his passes for 1,409 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions.

Additionally, Morris noted Divine Deablo is week-to-week and could go on injured reserve — though the Falcons will likely take the rest of the week to make that determination. Tyler Allgeier is also to be limited early in the week at practice.