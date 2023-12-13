Michael Pittman: There’s a sense of urgency with every game from here on out

After losing to the Bengals in Week 14, the Colts are 7-6 — good for the conference’s No. 7 seed.

Indianapolis has a chance to get back in the win column and also knock down one of the team’s many rivals in the Wild Card race with Saturday’s matchup against current No. 6 seed Pittsburgh.

But with the Jaguars losing their last two games to drop to 8-5, the Colts aren’t really out of the divisional race with four weeks left.

Either way, the Colts need to get a victory after their four-game win streak came to a close against Cincinnati — something receiver Michael Pittman said the club understands.

“Yeah, there’s a sense of urgency with every game from here on out,” Pittman said Tuesday, via transcript from the team. “Last game, we just didn’t get it done. We were fortunate that everybody except Tennessee lost in the AFC South. We’re kind of in the same spot, but we did miss an opportunity to gain ground.”

Pittman noted that while he doesn’t look at the standings “too much,” he notices them because they’re there.

“I see that there’s potential and we just have to win games,” Pittman said.

Three of the Colts’ last four games will be at home. After facing the Steelers this week, they’ll be in Atlanta to play the Falcons. But then they’ll come back home to play the Raiders on New Year’s Eve and the Texans in Week 18.