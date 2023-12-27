Michael Pittman, Zack Moss listed as limited on Wednesday injury report

The Colts did not have a full practice on Wednesday, but their injury report still contains some positive information about key offensive players.

Receiver Michael Pittman (concussion/shoulder) was listed as a limited participant on Indianapolis’ estimate. Pittman cleared concussion protocol last Friday but then experienced a relapse of symptoms when the team got to Atlanta and was downgraded to out.

“He’s still in the protocol but he’s progressing well,” head coach Shane Steichen said of Pittman during his Wednesday press conference.

Pittman leads the team with 99 receptions, 1,062 yards, and four receiving touchdowns this season.

Running back Zack Moss (forearm) was also listed as limited after he missed last week’s game. Additionally, offensive tackle Braden Smith (knee) was estimated to be a full participant. He hasn’t played since the Dec. 3 victory over Tennessee.

Linebacker Cameron McGrone (illness) and receiver D.J. Montgomery (groin) would not have practiced. Linebacker Segun Olubi (hip) was estimated as limited. Center Jack Anderson (illness) and cornerback Amber Speed (knee) were listed as full.