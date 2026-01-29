 Skip navigation
Michael Strahan hints at coming retirement from Good Morning America

  
Published January 29, 2026 12:08 PM

Hall of Famer Michael Strahan has had an incredible, multi-platform, high-profile media career. He could soon be walking away from a big part of it.

Via Brendon Kleen of AwfulAnnouncing.com, Strahan recently hinted during an appearance on the New Heights podcast that he could be stepping away from Good Morning America.

Asked by Jason Kelce what’s next for Strahan’s career, he said without hesitation, “Retirement.”

“I love Fox,” Strahan added. “I truly love that. But you work so much, I want to go here, I want to go there, and I can’t do a lot of things because I’ve got these commitments and schedules and stuff. At this point, I have to look at time lived and time left.”

Strahan, 54, has taken a reduced role at GMA. But if/when he eventually retires from daytime TV, he won’t be giving up his in-season Sunday role with Fox NFL Sunday.

“I’m not just going to completely disappear,” Strahan said. “I’ll do Fox until they throw me off of Fox. I don’t want to be 80 years old on Fox, but I’ll stick around a little bit longer.”

Strahan surely doesn’t need the money. He’s made plenty. He’s now moving toward a point in his life where he can spend it.

And the key is time. As Strahan said, “Time lived and time left.”

It’s a decision we’ll all have to make at some point, if we’re lucky. For Strahan, it looks like partial retirement is on the horizon, if not closer.