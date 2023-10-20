Michael Thomas’ touchdown, two-point conversion draws Saints even in fourth quarter

Michael Thomas scored his first touchdown since Sept. 25, 2022, catching a 17-yarder from Derek Carr with 6:38 remaining Thursday night.

The Saints converted on the 2-point conversion with Carr completing a pass to Alvin Kamara.

The Jaguars, who led 24-9 in the fourth quarter, now find themselves tied.

The Saints’ scoring drive took only three plays as Carr completed passes of 17 yards to Thomas, 19 yards to Taysom Hill and then the 17-yard touchdown pass to Thomas, who managed to catch it inbounds.

The drive came after the Saints stopped Jaguars running back Travis Etienne short on fourth-and-one from the New Orleans 47.

Thomas has three catches for 42 yards.