Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Mickey Loomis: Potential Alvin Kamara suspension won’t influence who we pick

  
Published April 27, 2023 03:47 AM
Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis said on Wednesday that he is open to taking a running back in the first round of the draft, but not because of the uncertainty about Alvin Kamara’s availability for the entire 2023 season.

Kamara has pleaded not guilty to battery charges related to a 2022 incident in Las Vegas and faces potential discipline from the NFL because of the case. Loomis said that the team will not be using the draft to prepare for Kamara’s potential absence.

“It’s not going to influence who we pick ,” Loomis said, via Luke Johnson of NOLA.com. “That’s a short-term issue — and we don’t know what it’s going to be yet. Am I concerned about it? Certainly, it’s going to affect our team if something happens there, but it’s a temporary issue.”

Loomis acknowledged that the view of running backs is different than it was when he made the call to select Reggie Bush and Mark Ingram in the first round, but said all positions have value and that a decision about whether to take a running back early depends on “level of talent and the impact the player can make.” The Saints are set to pick 29th overall after acquiring that selection from the Broncos in exchange for the right to hire head coach Sean Payton.