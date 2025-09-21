Mike Evans goes to locker room, Bucs up 26-14 in fourth

The Buccaneers are closing in on their third win in three tries, but they will be holding their breath for word on wide receiver Mike Evans.

Evans limped off the field after suffering a non-contact injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Jets. Evans went directly to the locker room while the Bucs finished out the drive with a field goal that stretched the lead to 26-14.

The Bucs are calling Evans questionable to return with a hamstring injury.

Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner left to get checked out by medical personnel before Evans’ injury, so both teams are shorthanded with about six minutes left to play in Tampa.