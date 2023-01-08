 Skip navigation
Mike Evans ruled out with illness

  
Published January 8, 2023 09:03 AM
The Bucs are playing most of their starters, including Tom Brady, despite not having anything to play for today. Mike Evans is active, but he is not playing.

The Bucs announced they have ruled out Evans with an illness.

Evans never took the field.

He was the NFC’s offensive player of the week last week with 10 catches for 207 yards and three touchdowns. Evans will finish this season with 1,124 yards, his ninth consecutive 1,000-yard season.

The Bucs also have ruled out offensive lineman Robert Hainsey after he left the game with a hamstring injury.

The Bucs and Falcons are tied 10-10, with Brady going 11-of-14 for 82 yards and a touchdown. He threw an 8-yard score to Kyle Rudolph.

Chris Godwin has six catches for 55 yards, which gives him a third career 1,000-yard season.