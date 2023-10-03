Mike Evans to have MRI on hamstring

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans left Sunday’s win over the Saints with a hamstring injury and he’s set for further tests on it Tuesday.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Evans will have an MRI to determine the extent of the injury. Fowler adds that the initial diagnosis is that Evans avoided a serious injury.

Evans and the Bucs are off this week, so he will have extended time to heal up before they return to host the Lions in Week Six. If the MRI comes back clean, there would seem to be a good shot that Evans will be ready to go for that game.

Evans has 20 catches for 337 yards and three touchdowns so far this season.