Mike Gesicki agrees to deal with Patriots

The Patriots are plucking a tight end away from one of their divisional rivals.

According to multiple reports, Mike Gesicki has agreed to sign with New England. Gesicki, who was No. 46 on PFT’s list of the top free agents, has agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $9 million.

It’s the second straight one-year pact for Gesicki as he played out his final season with the Dolphins while on the franchise tag. He appeared in every game for Miami, but saw his role change in Mike McDaniel’s offense and he dropped from 73 catches for 780 yards to 32 catches for 362 yards last season.

He did catch five touchdowns in the regular season and one more in the playoffs, so he could be put to use as a red zone target by the Patriots. The Patriots traded Jonnu Smith to the Falcons, so Gesicki and Hunter Henry are set to be the top tight ends in New England this year.