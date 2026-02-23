Mike Kafka will be Lions’ pass game coordinator, Dan Skipper will be an offensive assistant

We’ve known for some time that former Giants interim head coach Mike Kafka would be part of the Lions’ coaching staff in 2026 and the team officially announced his title on Monday.

Kafka will be the team’s offensive pass game coordinator. Kafka was 2-5 with the Giants after Brian Daboll was fired during the 2025 season and he spent the rest of his four-year run with the NFC East club as their offensive coordinator. He joins offensive coordinator Drew Petzing as key new faces on Dan Campbell’s offensive staff.

The Lions also announced that Dan Skipper will be an offensive assistant. Skipper retired in January after playing 66 games as an offensive tackle for Detroit.

Petzing, Kafka, and Skipper are joined on the offensive staff by associate head coach/wide receivers coach Scottie Montgomery, quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell, running backs coach Tashard Choice, run game coordinator/offensive line coach Hank Fraley, assistant wide receivers coach Bruce Gradkowski, quality control coach Justin Mesa, tight ends coach Steve Oliver, pass game specialist David Shaw, and offensive assistant Marques Tuiasosopo.

Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard will be joined by assistant head coach/safeties coach Jim O’Neil, defensive assistant Caleb Collins, senior defensive assistant/outside linebackers coach David Corrao, linebackers coach Shaun Dion Hamilton, defensive assistant August Mangin, run game coordinator/defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers, quality control coach Dre Thompson, and passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach Deshea Townsend.

Special teams coordinator Dave Fipp, assistant special teams coach Jett Modkins, head strength and conditioning coach Josh Schuler, assistant strength and conditioning coach/director of sports science Jill Costanza, assistant strength and conditioning coach Cam Josse, assistant strength and conditioning coach Thadeus Jackson, and chief of staff/head coach administration Jesse Giambra round out the 2026 staff in Detroit.