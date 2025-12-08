Mike Macdonald is first Seahawks coach with 10 wins in each of his first two seasons

For the first 30 minutes of Sunday’s game in Atlanta, it looked like the Seahawks might be on track for a disappointing result against the Falcons but things picked up when the second half did.

Rashid Shaheed returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown and the Seahawks would go on to score 24 more points to pick up a convincing 37-9 win. After the game, head coach Mike Macdonald said he predicted Shaheed’s big play during the halftime break and it’s not the only good call he’s made since getting to Seattle.

Sunday’s win moved the Seahawks to 10-3 on the season and it made Macdonald the first head coach in franchise history to pick up double-digit wins in each of his first two seasons.

The 10-7 finish in 2024 wasn’t good enough to get the Seahawks into the playoffs, but the Seahawks are currently the No. 5 seed in the NFC. They have work to do to sew up that spot in the tournament and remain very much alive in the race for the division title, so any wins Macdonald can add to the ledger in the final four weeks will be valuable ones.