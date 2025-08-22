 Skip navigation
Mike Macdonald: Kenneth Walker unlikely to practice every day with foot issue

  
Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker has been in and out of practice throughout training camp due to a foot issue.

While Walker won’t end up participating in any preseason games this year, he was able to suit up for the joint practice with the Packers.

“This week has been big for him, I think,” head coach Mike Macdonald said, via Ari Horton of the team’s website. “The plan, it’s hard to plan these things out several weeks in advance because you don’t know how things are going to respond, but we take it week by week and plan it out then go attack it.”

Macdonald added that at this point, Walker is unlikely to practice every day.

“It’s just the way it is,” Macdonald said.

Macdonald has said that Walker looks great and has been “really good” when he’s been out there.

In 11 games last season, Walker rushed for 573 yards with seven touchdowns and caught 46 passes for 299 yards with a TD.