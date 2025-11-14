Mike Macdonald: We’ve got to focus on us, not noise about facing Rams

The stakes for Sunday’s game between the Seahawks and Rams are clear, but Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald doesn’t want them to be the main thing on his team’s mind.

Both teams are 7-2 and at the top of the NFC West heading into the matchup in Los Angeles. The winner will get a leg up in the race for the divisional crown and will likely spark more conversation about being a Super Bowl contender, but Macdonald wants the Seahawks to keep their eyes on the ball rather than what might happen if they win.

“It’s just noise,” Macdonald said, via the team’s website. “We’ve got to keep our eye on the process and focus, I say it every week, let’s just focus on us and focus on us being the best football team we possibly can be every time we walk out on the field. I think our guys have been doing that.”

The Seahawks are in the position they’re in right now because they have been taking things one game at a time. Whatever happens on Sunday, continuing that will be their best path to making the kind of playoff run they have in mind this year.