Mike McCarthy says Cowboys will split the carries among two or three running backs

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tyreekhill_v2_240604.jpg
Jefferson deal fallout for the Dolphins
nbc_pft_toughestplayers_240604.jpg
PFT Draft: Toughest players in NFL history
nbc_pft_winnerloserspt2_240604.jpg
Jefferson deal fallout: Winner, loser or neither?

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tyreekhill_v2_240604.jpg
Jefferson deal fallout for the Dolphins
nbc_pft_toughestplayers_240604.jpg
PFT Draft: Toughest players in NFL history
nbc_pft_winnerloserspt2_240604.jpg
Jefferson deal fallout: Winner, loser or neither?

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mike McCarthy says Cowboys will split the carries among two or three running backs

  
Published June 4, 2024 10:55 AM

Cowboys running back Mike McCarthy has said there will be a running back by committee approach in Dallas this season, but the members of that committee are still to be determined.

At the moment it looks like the returning Ezekiel Elliott will be atop the depth chart, with Rico Dowdle behind him and Royce Freeman, Deuce Vaughn, Hunter Luepke, Malik Davis, Snoop Conner and Nathaniel Peat competing for a roster spot. McCarthy said he doesn’t know yet how many backs will be splitting carries.

“Two or three [running backs], whatever it takes,” McCarthy said, via ESPN.

McCarthy has noted that NFL teams tend to be more cautious with their running backs, giving them fewer carries in a 17-game season than running backs used to get in 16-game seasons. Last year Derrick Henry led the NFL with 280 carries, which is the fewest carries it has ever taken to lead the league in any 16- or 17-game season.

I think you have to pay attention,” McCarthy said of monitoring wear and tear on running backs. “Whether it’s two or whether it’s three, frankly, to be honest with you, the players will determine that.”

With last year’s leading rusher Tony Pollard now a Titan, the Cowboys are making changes at running back, and McCarthy sounds ready to be patient in setting his running back depth chart this season.