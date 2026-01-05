 Skip navigation
Mike McDaniel: I’m part of the G.M. hiring process

  
Published January 5, 2026 04:36 PM

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said on Sunday that he was operating as if he will remain in the job for the 2026 season and nothing changed ahead of his Monday press conference.

McDaniel said that his understanding is that he is the team’s coach “until told otherwise” and there was nothing in his comments over the course of the session to suggest any uncertainty about his job security. McDaniel said that he’s spending all of his time taking a look at everything that contributed to a season he termed a “failure.”

One part of that effort will be playing a role in the hiring process of the team’s next General Manager. McDaniel stressed that it is not his decision to make and is only going to “aid and assist” in the process.

If McDaniel’s going to be staying, his role in the search is going to be a bit bigger than that because any G.M. will need to be aligned with him on the overall direction of the franchise. A quarterback decision will be front and center in that alignment and the Dolphins have gotten the ball rolling on finding the other key player in that equation.