Mike McDaniel on Tyreek Hill: “In situations like that, everybody’s disappointed”

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The thrill of NFL football returns to NBC with the NFL Kickoff on Thursday, Sept. 7.
When does the 2023 NFL season start? NFL Kickoff and Sunday Night Football schedule, TV/live stream info
Appalachian State v Penn State

2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Penn State Nittany Lions
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Tampa Bay Rays
Rays right-hander Zach Eflin leaves start against Marlins with left knee discomfort

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_3mupdate_230726.jpg
Thomas trying to learn from his competitors
nbc_golf_gt_langerintv_230726.jpg
Langer previews The Senior Open Championship
nbc_golf_gt_rexlavhit_230726.jpg
PGA Tour highlighted by 3M Open, Wyndham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The thrill of NFL football returns to NBC with the NFL Kickoff on Thursday, Sept. 7.
When does the 2023 NFL season start? NFL Kickoff and Sunday Night Football schedule, TV/live stream info
Appalachian State v Penn State

2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Penn State Nittany Lions
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Tampa Bay Rays
Rays right-hander Zach Eflin leaves start against Marlins with left knee discomfort

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_3mupdate_230726.jpg
Thomas trying to learn from his competitors
nbc_golf_gt_langerintv_230726.jpg
Langer previews The Senior Open Championship
nbc_golf_gt_rexlavhit_230726.jpg
PGA Tour highlighted by 3M Open, Wyndham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mike McDaniel on Tyreek Hill: “In situations like that, everybody’s disappointed”

  
Published July 26, 2023 03:23 PM

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill avoided criminal charges and settled with the worker he was accused of hitting during an altercation at a marina last month, but it’s still possible that he could face NFL discipline.

Miami head coach Mike McDaniel said today that the NFL is in the process of investigating the matter, and that he has spoken to Hill about it.

“In situations like that, everybody’s disappointed,” McDaniel said, via the Miami Herald.

McDaniel indicated he won’t have much more to say until the league has concluded its investigation.

“I think it’s important when you’re in charge of making decisions to reserve as much judgment as possible until all the information is collected,” he said. “The league is still looking into it. And we’re in communication with the league as we’ve been from the beginning. And outside of that, I’m looking forward to practice and to be continued as information comes our way.”