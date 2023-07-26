Mike McDaniel on Tyreek Hill: “In situations like that, everybody’s disappointed”

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill avoided criminal charges and settled with the worker he was accused of hitting during an altercation at a marina last month, but it’s still possible that he could face NFL discipline.

Miami head coach Mike McDaniel said today that the NFL is in the process of investigating the matter, and that he has spoken to Hill about it.

“In situations like that, everybody’s disappointed,” McDaniel said, via the Miami Herald.

McDaniel indicated he won’t have much more to say until the league has concluded its investigation.

“I think it’s important when you’re in charge of making decisions to reserve as much judgment as possible until all the information is collected,” he said. “The league is still looking into it. And we’re in communication with the league as we’ve been from the beginning. And outside of that, I’m looking forward to practice and to be continued as information comes our way.”