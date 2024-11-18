 Skip navigation
Mike Tomlin on Patrick Queen: One man’s trash is another man’s treasure

  
Published November 18, 2024 06:45 AM

Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen’s history with the Ravens made him a popular figure in the days leading up to Sunday’s game between the AFC North teams and Queen wound up making a major play just before halftime.

The Steelers dominated play for most of the first 30 minutes before a Derrick Henry touchdown had the Ravens up 7-6 in the final minutes. The Ravens got the ball back after forcing a punt and had a chance to get to halftime with a lead, but Queen ripped the ball out of tight end Isaiah Likely’s hands and recovered the fumble to set up Chris Boswell’s third field goal of the half.

The 9-7 lead became an 18-16 win and Queen led the Steelers with 10 tackles over the course of the afternoon. After the game, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin referenced the Ravens’ decision to let Queen become a free agent when talking about the linebacker’s efforts.

“One man’s trash is another man’s treasure,” Tomlin said in his press conference. “I’m glad he is on our team.”

Queen ended the day with a game ball and the Steelers ended it in possession of first place in the AFC North, so there was plenty to celebrate in Pittsburgh on Sunday night.