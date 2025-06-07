 Skip navigation
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Mike Trout’s Super Bowl bat message becomes a baseball card

  
Published June 6, 2025 08:27 PM

The NFL has infiltrated the world of baseball cards, in one very specific way.

Via TheAthletic.com, Angels outfielder Mike Trout’s inscription of the Super Bowl LIX final score on the bottom of his bat has become a baseball card.

The card shows this writing from Trout: “Eagles 40, Chiefs 22" and “Fly Eagles Fly!” It will be included in Topps’ upcoming Tier One set.

Bat knob cards have become a thing in the collector industry. Which reminds us of the most popular and notorious bat-knob image of all time, when a Billy Ripken card included a glimpse of a bat knob that had two words written on it: “Fuck Face.”

And, yes, the tiebreaker when deciding whether to post a blurb about the Super Bowl bat knob message from Trout was the ability to type the phrase “Fuck Face” for the first time ever in a PFT item.