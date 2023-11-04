Mike Vrabel not ready to say whether Will Levis or Ryan Tannehill starts next week

Titans coach Mike Vrabel has not decided who his starting quarterback will be for next Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.

Will Levis has started the last two games while Ryan Tannehill dealt with an ankle injury, but when asked if he’s ready to name a No. 1 quarterback for next week, Vrabel said he isn’t.

“No, I’m not ready to do that yet,” Vrabel said, via SI.com. “Think we’ll have a conversation with the depth chart over the weekend and we’ll have the depth chart or something close to it available when we talk to you on Tuesday to be able to go through the moving parts and not only Ryan’s health, but whatever there is going on on the offensive line, which there is coming out of that game.”

Vrabel said he won’t answer whether Tannehill will get the starting job back as long as it’s a hypothetical and Tannehill hasn’t been cleared to return.

“When Ryan is healthy I will have a decision for you,” Vrabel said.

Tannehill was struggling this season before the injury, and the Titans were only 2-4 on the season. Levis looked excellent in leading the Titans to a win over the Falcons in his first start, but struggled in Thursday night’s loss to the Steelers.

The 3-5 Titans need consistent quarterback play if they’re going to make a run for the playoffs over the second half of the season, but Vrabel doesn’t know yet who that quarterback play will come from.