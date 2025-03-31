 Skip navigation
Mike Vrabel says Patriots “won March” but it’s “comical” to celebrate the offseason

  
Published March 31, 2025 04:27 PM

The Patriots have made several big moves since free agency opened three weeks ago, but Mike Vrabel says nobody should be celebrating just yet.

New Patriots additions include defensive end Milton Williams, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, cornerback Carlton Davis, linebacker Harold Landry, linebacker Robert Spillane, right tackle Morgan Moses, linebacker Christian Elliss, center Garrett Bradbury and wide receiver Mack Hollins. Vrabel said today that anyone who thinks that means anything before the season starts is wrong.

“We want to win the division,” Vrabel said. “We won March. Amazing. Which is something that’s comical. We’re never trying to just win March, we’re trying to be ready when the season goes, and it’s a long process.”

If winning March leads to wins in September, that will be something to celebrate. Vrabel, however, won’t be satisfied until the Patriots are winning in February.