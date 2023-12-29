Mike Vrabel: Will Levis is in line to start on Sunday

Titans quarterback Will Levis missed last Sunday’s game, but it sounds like he’s good to go for the Week 17 matchup against the Texans.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Mike Vrabel said on Friday that Levis is in line to start this weekend.

Levis, who was sidelined by an ankle injury, was a full participant in the week’s first two practices. He suffered the injury late in the Week 15 overtime loss to Houston at home.

In eight starts as a rookie, Levis has completed 59 percent of his passes for 1,792 yards with eight touchdowns and four interceptions.

With C.J. Stroud clearing concussion protocol, this should be the first matchup between the two talented rookie quarterbacks.

Vrabel noted that no one on the 53-man roster is ruled out for Week 17. But cornerback Caleb Farley — who has been designated to return from injured reserve and is in his 21-day practice window — will not play.