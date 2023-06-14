 Skip navigation
Mike Williams supports Brandon Staley playing him Week 18

  
Published June 14, 2023 06:07 PM
June 14, 2023 12:10 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed examine the talents of Joey Bosa, Keenan Allen, Eric Weddle, Antonio Gates and LaDainian Tomlinson to assess who is the Chargers' greatest non-QB of the 21st century.

The Chargers had nothing to play for in Week 18 last season, having clinched a wild-card berth. Yet, Brandon Staley chose to play his starters anyway.

On his 25th snap against the Broncos, receiver Mike Williams left with a back injury. He ended up missing the team’s postseason game.

Staley defended his decision at the time, but until Wednesday, Williams had not addressed it.

He did not disagree with his coach.

“I mean, the coach wanted us to play, so that’s what we had to do ,” Williams said, via Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times. “That’s what we get paid to do -- play football. I was with whatever decision he made.”

Williams fractured his back, an injury that initially didn’t show up on an X-ray or MRI. Additional testing later in the week revealed the fracture, and he was inactive for the postseason game.

The Chargers could have used him, blowing a 27-0 lead at Jacksonville.

But Williams has no regrets.

“For me, I understood why he wanted us to play,” Williams said. “We had a lot of momentum going into that game. He wanted to keep the momentum going. Coach Staley is our leader. We believe in him. We can go with whatever he wants us to do.”

Williams, who has a history of back problems, said he was cleared a couple of weeks after the season.